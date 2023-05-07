DES MOINES, Iowa — At 7:35 a.m. Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department received a call about a shooting incident at the 6300 block of Urbandale Avenue.

When first responders arrived to the scene they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot injury. Police secured the scene and Des Moines Fire Department medics transported the man to a hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say that there is no ongoing threat to the public in connection with this incident. More information will be shared as the investigation goes on.