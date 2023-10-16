DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a stabbing in the King Irving neighborhood Monday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says it happened around 5:38 a.m. at the intersection of 11th Street and Forest Avenue. A 38-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition from the incident.

The intersection is closed while the crime scene investigators gather evidence. Please avoid the area if possible.

No information about a possible suspect in the stabbing has been released but Sgt. Parizek said there is no indication of an ongoing threat in the neighborhood.