Man in Critical Condition After Getting Hit by Car on I-235

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after getting hit by a car while walking on Interstate 235 on Friday.

Rescue personnel responded to the 500 block of eastbound I-235 at 4:21 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian/car crash. First responders found the pedestrian with serious injuries and transported him to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say witnesses and evidence at the scene indicate the pedestrian, for unknown reasons, entered from the south into the eastbound lanes of I-235 and was struck by the car as it exited at Exit 9 (E. 14th Street).

According to police, evidence indicates the 24-year-old man driving the car had no time to react to avoid the crash. Authorities say no signs of impairment have been observed and distracted driving has been ruled out.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.