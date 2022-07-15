DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian as he was crossing the street on Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Pioneer Road at 10:42 p.m. Police say a 35-year-old man was crossing Indianola Avenue when he was hit by a northbound Volkswagen Jetta.

The man was taken to MercyOne Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Police say it appears the 23-year-old driver who hit him did swerve to avoid the collision. This is the ninth traffic-related fatality in the city of Des Moines in 2022, police say.