DES MOINES, Iowa — New details are being revealed in a terrifying kidnapping situation that began in Des Moines and ended in southeast Iowa with the death of a suspect Sunday.

The incident began around 9:00 a.m. when a woman tried to flee an apartment at 1710 High Street after allegedly being assaulted by her boyfriend, Joshua Paul Thompson. Sgt. Paul Parizek, the Public Information Officer for the Des Moines Police Department, said security video showed the woman running from the apartment with a one-year-old child in her arms. The video then shows Thompson running after her, armed with a gun, and dragging her back into the apartment.

Joshua Thompson

After hearing the commotion, Sgt. Parizek said a neighbor went to the apartment to check on the woman. Thompson allegedly put a gun to the neighbor’s head and pulled her inside. She was held for about an hour before she told police she was able to convince Thompson to let her and the child go.

The neighbor left the building and went to 19th St. and Forrest Ave. where she called 911.

Officers arrived on the scene about five minutes after the call and began setting up a perimeter. Sgt. Parizek said while waiting for the tactical team to arrive, officers thought they heard something going on inside the building. Sgt. Parizek and two other officers made entry into the apartment and found it was empty.

Police dispatchers were able to get Thompson’s cell phone number and a crisis negotiator was able to speak with him on the phone. Sgt. Parizek said Thompson was agitated and the victim could be heard in the background crying. Thompson allegedly told the negotiator he was headed to Minneapolis, but pings from his cell phone showed he was headed southeast.

DMPD notified the Iowa State Patrol and local sheriff’s offices about the situation. The vehicle was spotted in western Des Moines County on Highway 34 where Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull Thompson over. Sgt. Parizek said during the chase stop sticks were deployed, which shredded the vehicle’s tires, and the vehicle was going about 10 miles per hour before it stopped. The chase ended in the 200 block of N. Gertrude in Burlington, where officials say Thompson exited the vehicle and shot himself. He died from his injuries.

Thompson’s girlfriend was found unharmed in the vehicle.

Court documents show Thompson was prohibited from possessing a firearm after pleading guilty to domestic abuse impeding airflow in Johnson County following an incident in 2022. In February of this year, he was sentenced to five years in prison but the sentence was suspended.