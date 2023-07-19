DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was found guilty on Wednesday of the murder and robbery of a 32-year-old man at an apartment in 2022.

On July 17, 2022 officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person in an apartment in the 3600 block of Twana Drive early that morning. When first responders arrived they found 32-year-old Sean Chapman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Two people were later charged with first degree murder and first degree robbery in connection to Chapman’s death — Antonio Ross, 33, and Dontaye Burton, 33.

According to court records, Ross and Burton arrived at Chapman’s apartment around 5 a.m. and were seen on surveillance video removing property, like a PS4 gaming console, from Chapman’s apartment. At around 7:16 a.m., Ross called 911 and reported finding a deceased man inside of the apartment, court documents state.

Shortly after the 911 call was made, Burton was arrested just two blocks away from the crime scene. Burton was found with blood on his clothes and officers found a .40 caliber handgun as well as a duffle bag that had been taken from Chapman’s apartment inside his vehicle, court documents state.

On Wednesday, Burton was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. First degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, and first degree robbery carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence. Burton is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30. Ross is scheduled to go to trial on November 13.