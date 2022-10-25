ADEL, Iowa — A Dallas County jury has returned a verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend by pushing her from a third-story balcony.

Nathen Cameron was originally charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault with strangulation in the death of Trisha Kunze. She died after a fall from the Sun Prairie Apartments balcony last February.

The trial began back on October 10th. Monday, the jury found Cameron guilty of a lesser charge – assault causing serious injury.

The sentencing date is set for December 16th.