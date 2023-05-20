DES MOINES, Iowa — A Missouri man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the beating death of a Des Moines man in 2021.

According to court documents, Tony Hyde, 53, on September 21 punched 63-year-old Timothy G. Thacker multiple times while on the side of the road in the 4900 block of Hubbell Avenue. A Polk County Deputy who witnessed Hyde punching Thacker stated Thacker suffered significant head and facial injuries, a criminal complaint states. Hyde was charged with willful injury – causing serious injury at that time.

Thacker later passed away from his injuries at a hospital, which prompted the charges against Hyde to be amended to first-degree murder, court documents state.

Hyde was found guilty of the second-degree murder charge by a jury on Friday. Second-degree murder carries a sentence of 50 years in prison, Hyde must serve 35 years of that before he can be eligible for parole.