Man Files Second Racial Profiling Lawsuit Against City of Des Moines and Police

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is suing the city and police after allegedly being racially profiled for the second time.

Jared Clinton has filed a lawsuit in which he claims police illegally stopped and searched his car last October. Clinton says his civil and constitutional rights were violated.

In the summer of 2018, Clinton and a friend were pulled over by Des Moines Police Department officers. The men said they were accused of having drugs and a weapon in the car, before being searched.

Police found only found an open bottle of alcohol.

The city of Des Moines settled that lawsuit for $75,000.