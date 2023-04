STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A man was killed after he exited his vehicle and was hit by a semi on Interstate 35 overnight on Saturday.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 2:19 a.m. William Kirkman, 48, was exiting his vehicle and entered the road near mile marker 101. When Kirkman stepped into the roadway he was hit by a semi. Kirkman passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is still on-going, the Iowa State Patrol said.