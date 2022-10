DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was driving a motorized cart across the street was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and University Ave. When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of the cart, a 58-year-old male, with serious injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, speed was not a factor in this accident.