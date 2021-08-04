Man dies trying to save son in East Lake Okoboji, authorities say

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities said a man died after trying to save his son in East Lake Okoboji Wednesday morning.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday around 11:26 a.m. authorities responded to a 911 call on the west shore of East Lake Okoboji in the 16000 block of 255 Avenue in the Francis Sites area of rural Spirit Lake. The call was for a man that was having trouble staying up and had gone underwater.

Brandon J. Urban, 41, of Omaha, had swam to his son’s location. His son had fallen off of a paddleboard and became entangled in weeds. Urban freed the boy from the weeds and then became entangled himself. He was unable to stay above water and went under. Urban was not wearing a life jacket. Friends of Urban were able to locate him underwater and brought him to shore.

Lifesaving measures were administered on scene. Urban was transported by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare where lifesaving measures continued until he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.