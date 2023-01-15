DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night.

At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the road.

Upon further investigation police found a 26-year-old male driver ejected from the truck after rolling several times and crashing into a building. Medics transported the driver to a local hospital where he died overnight. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police released details of the early investigation, saying evidence indicates the truck was heading northbound on Keo Way. The driver left the roadway on the north side of the road right after the University Avenue bridge and then headed back over the lanes on Keo Way to cross the south side of the road. The driver crashed into 1702 Keo Way after rolling several times, according the police.

The Des Moines Police Traffic Unit is currently investigating the crash. This is the second traffic-related fatality of 2023.