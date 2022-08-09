BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover accident in Boone County.

A 911 call came in just after 10:00 a.m. about a man who was trapped under a tractor at a property in the 500 block of Juniper Avenue in rural Pilot Mound, said Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry. That’s about 10 miles northwest of Boone.

Sheriff Elsberry identified the man as 73-year-old Kenneth Arnold and said he had been using a tractor to try to pull a cut-down tree out of the timber. The tractor flipped upside down, trapping Arnold.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.