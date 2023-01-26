POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials now say a man critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue has died.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man’s name is not being released until family members can be notified.

Emergency responders were called to the location owned by Metro Motors just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of an explosion and fire. When they arrived, they found the rear of the building was on fire.

One victim was found and he was transported to the hospital with serious burns, but he later died.

No one else was in the building at the time of the explosion.

The PCSO is continuing to investigate the incident.