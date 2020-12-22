Man With Gunshot Wound Dies at Rural Intersection Near Adel

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound died at a rural intersection near Adel on Tuesday.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound at the intersection of K-Avenue and 258th Street at 1:29 a.m. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the man’s death as a homicide. Authorities said there is no danger to the public at this time.

The identity of the man shot and killed has not been released.