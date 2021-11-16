Man dies after being shot by Waterloo police officer

WATERLOO, Iowa – One person is dead in Waterloo after being shot by a police officer early Tuesday morning.

KWWL reports officers were on patrol in the area of Colorado and Arizona streets when a reckless vehicle attempted to hit an officer’s patrol car. Waterloo police said a pursuit followed and then the suspect hit an occupied police vehicle head-on. That’s when the suspect was shot, according to police.

The suspect killed in the shooting was a 42-year-old white man.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The officer who fired the shots has been placed on leave while the investigation is conducted, per department protocol.