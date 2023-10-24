DES MOINES, Iowa — An ATV crash Monday afternoon in east Des Moines has left one person dead.

It happened around 4:31 p.m. in the 2800 block of CB & Q Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue crews responding to the report of an ATV crash found a 58-year-old Des Moines man suffering from critical injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. Police have not yet released his name.

Sgt. Parizek said the preliminary investigation into the crash indicated the ATV operator was traveling westbound on CB & Q Street when the ATV left the road and rolled.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.