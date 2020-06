DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after getting shot at Prospect Park in Des Moines Tuesday night.

Des Moines police officers responded to 1225 Prospect Road at 7:58 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to a hospital in critical condition. Police have not identified the victim.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.