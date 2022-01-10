Man critically injured in Des Moines shooting Sunday night

Police investigating shooting in 1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in Des Moines on January 9, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A shooting Sunday night in the Capitol Park neighborhood in Des Moines has left one person in critical condition and police are still looking for the shooter.

It happened in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 8:50 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The victim, a 24-year-old male, is in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital.

Police say they have not made an arrest in the case. No information about the identity of the alleged shooter or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

