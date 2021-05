POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A man was critically injured Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Des Moines.

According to Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 9:15 p.m. near E. 14th St. and E. Aurora Ave.

More information about the accident is expected to be released later Tuesday, but Lt. Evans says that man who was hit was in critical condition Monday night. His current condition is not known.

The investigation into the crash continues.