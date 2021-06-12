Man convicted in Des Moines shooting that injured toddler

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Storm Lake man who was the first of five suspects to go on trial for the shooting of a Des Moines toddler has been found guilty.

Earlier this month, a Polk County jury convicted 20-year-old Reath Yak of two counts of attempted murder, willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators say Yak was one of the men who fired more than 20 shots from a car into a home on Jefferson Street back in March. One of the bullets struck 2-year-old Malcolm Mai in the head. Malcolm spent nearly a month in the hospital before going to ChildServe for rehabilitation. His mother told WHO 13 in May that he still has weakness on his right side but is able to walk and talk.

The four other men charged in the shooting are currently fighting for separate trials. A sentencing date for Yak has not been set.