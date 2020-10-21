Man Claims Self-Defense in Dallas County Shooting, Sheriff’s Office Says

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man early Wednesday morning and which the shooter claims was self-defense.

Chief Deputy Adam Infante tells WHO 13 a 911 call came in at 6:53 a.m. from a male resident of 15742 Tanner Lane, in an area known as Moran, south of Woodward. He told dispatchers he had shot someone and needed EMS. Infante says the man made it sound like the shooting was the result of self-defense.

Deputies arrived at the scene about five minutes after the call and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by air ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. His name and condition have not been released.

Chief Deputy Infante says the person of interest in the shooting is cooperating with law enforcement. Because the investigation is still underway, Infante says they don’t have enough information yet to determine whether the man’s account of it being a self-defense shooting is accurate.

Woodward Fire and Dallas County EMS assisted at the scene and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called to help with the case.

Infante says this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.