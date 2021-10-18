Man charged with stealing neighbor’s 6-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of child stealing after police say he took his neighbor’s child.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, 21-year-old Deng Kodok took the six-year-old boy from his neighbor’s residence in Des Moines around 8:53 p.m. on Saturday. Kodok didn’t have permission to take the child.

Kodok then allegedly took the boy to Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines. The complaint says the child was wearing minimal clothing and Kodok was uncooperative with the staff at the mall.

Police noted Kodok smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes.

Kodok is charged with child stealing, a Class C felony, as well as interference with official acts and consumption/intoxication.