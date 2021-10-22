Man charged with murdering a toddler booked into Story County Jail

NEVADA, IOWA — A Colorado man accused of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son at her Ames apartment in April is now behind bars in Iowa. Twenty-five-year-old Trevin Nicholson was booked into the Story County Jail on a charge of First Degree Murder on Thursday. He had been held at the Douglas County, Colorado Jail since his initial arrest earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, Nicholson caused fatal injuries to the two-year-old boy while babysitting on two occasions in April. On April 24th an ambulance was called to the residence as the boy struggled to breath. He died at the hospital. The boy’s mother, Danielle Obrecht, is facing charges for failing to report the abuse. Authorities say her son would have survived his injuries had she reported them days earlier.