NORWALK, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with the September murder of a Norwalk woman. Antonio Lavell Lewis, 38, was charged with First Degree Murder on Thursday, police announced.

On September 15 – around 12:30 a.m. – officers with the Norwalk Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of Knoll Drive. When officers arrived they found Karisa Shendelman, 31, dead from multiple stab wounds.

Lewis was also found inside the apartment, but was initially arrested on unrelated warrants out of Marshall County.