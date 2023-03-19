MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man was arrested Sunday following an investigation into a Marshalltown man’s suspicious death.

At around 4:03 p.m. on Friday the Marshalltown Police Department discovered 27-year-old Isaiah Montell Forest dead inside a home in the 600 block of West Boone Street. An autopsy determined Forest’s cause of death was a gunshot wound.

On Sunday, law enforcement arrested Amarrion Demeir Isom, 20, and charged him with first degree murder in connection with Forest’s death. Isom was also arrested and charged on Sunday for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery that happened earlier this month. Police have not said if the armed robbery incident and Forest’s death are related.

Isom is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail.