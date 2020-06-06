Man Charged With Murder in Des Moines Homicide 

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old last week.

Last Saturday, police found 19-year-old Robert Freeman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Dean Avenue at 8:27 a.m. Freeman later died at a hospital.

Police have now charged 21-year-old Des Moines resident Dayquawne Gates with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, detectives discovered video and firearm-related evidence that linked Gates to Freeman’s death.

Gates is being held in the Polk County Jail.