Man Charged with Murder in 2020 Marshalltown Fatal Shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting that left a Marshalltown man dead and another injured, police said Wednesday.

Robert J. Thomas, 37, was charged in the March 2020 death of Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, of Marshalltown. Thomas also was charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting of 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks.

Police said Thomas was already being held in the Marshall County Jail on unrelated charges. He remains in custody pending an initial court appearance.

The investigation is continuing, police said in a news release.