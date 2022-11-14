GALVA, Iowa (KCAU) — (UPDATE 1:15 p.m.) Officials have confirmed that the man who was charged with first-degree murder was related to the victim.

According to Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman, Jesus Diaz, 24, has been accused of stabbing his brother, Eduardo Diaz III, 26, to death and then assaulting him when he was unresponsive.

Harriman told KCAU 9 that they were brothers.

When officials arrived Edwardo Diaz III was pronounced dead at the scene.

A press release from the Ida County Sheriff’s Office stated that Jesus Diaz was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before he was transported to the Ida County jail.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

—–

(PREVIOUS) A Galva man is accused of killing another and then continuously assaulting him after he became unresponsive in Galva Sunday night.

According to complaint documents filed with the Iowa District Court, Jesus Diaz, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Sunday after witnesses reported an altercation between two men around 7:33 p.m.

The documents state that the altercation took place outside Diaz’s residence on Main Street and escalated to Diaz allegedly stabbing the victim multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

The documents specified that the victim had died and collapsed on the sidewalk when witnesses reportedly saw Diaz punching and kicking the unresponsive man. Diaz allegedly stopped assaulting the lifeless man long enough to cross the street and come back to continue assaulting him, according to the complaint.

Witnesses reported to officials that Diaz was seen putting things into his vehicle near the scene before emergency personnel responded to multiple 911 calls regarding the incident.

Diaz also allegedly assaulted the EMS officials who attempted to provide medical services to the victim before he was arrested.

The documents specified that Diaz’s clothes were covered in blood and officials found a bloody knife in the back seat of his vehicle.

Diaz was arrested and booked into the Ida County Jail.