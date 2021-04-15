 

Man Charged with Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder to Appear in Court for Pretrial Hearing

Cristhian Rivera during suppression hearing on Nov. 13, 2019. (WHO-HD)

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbets is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

A pretrial conference in Cristhian Rivera’s case will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma. The conference was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. but was bumped up.

Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of killing Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who disappeared during a run in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018.

Investigators say just over a month after she disappeared Rivera led them to Tibbetts’ body, which was concealed in a cornfield.

Rivera’s jury trial begins on May 17 at 9:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport. The trial was moved because of pretrial publicity.

