SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Texas man has been arrested after he entered a Sioux City school looking for a 13-year-old while falsely claiming to be their guardian.

According to complaint documents, Isaac Herrera, 21, of Texas was charged with enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose along with other charges for his alleged actions with a Sioux City child.

The documents indicated that on Tuesday, Herrera entered a Sioux City middle school that was open for voters for the Primary Elections. He allegedly went to the area where classes were being taught instead of going to the voting area.

When he was approached by school officials, the staff asked him why he was there, and he allegedly told them he was looking for a student, and that he was the student’s guardian.

The school officials contacted the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), and when they arrived to speak with Herrera, he allegedly gave them a fake name and false age.

The documents stated that it was later determined that he was at the school to pick up a child that he had met more than a year ago through gaming with them online.

After Hererra was taken into custody, an interview with Herrera was conducted where he allegedly told officers that he had been in Sioux City since June 1. He stated he had been spending time with the student he claimed to be the guardian of along with two other children under the age of 16. He told the police that he had spent time with the children at his residence and had taken them shopping.

Officials obtained a search warrant for Herrera’s phone which revealed that he had been communicating with the child he met online.

The documents stated the contents of the conversations alluded to performing sexual acts on each other, and Herrera asking the child for nude pictures. There was also a video that had been found on his phone that depicted him and the child kissing.

Herrera was charged with enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a child, false report, and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $5,600 bond.