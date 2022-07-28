DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing charges of attempted murder in two separate cases — a shooting in Des Moines’ Court Avenue district and a shooting at a convenience store.

Jordan Thomas, 28, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday after being arrested while meeting with his probation officer, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said.

Thomas is charged with one count of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened July 17 on Court Avenue. A man was shot once in the thigh while outside of Chummy’s bar. The criminal complaint states Thomas was seen on surveillance cameras in the area getting near the victim and studying him.

Thomas returned to the crowd and came back with another man. While the other man blocked the view of the crowd, Thomas pointed at the victim with both hands clasped together. “Thomas is clearly pointing a handgun toward [victim’s name] at this time,” said the complaint.

The video also shows the crowd reacting to the sound of the gunshot. Thomas is caught on video from a parked squad car running across the street and heading westbound.

Thomas is also charged with attempted murder in a shooting at the Quick Trip at 614 University Avenue that happened on November 18, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident took place around 2:22 a.m. and it was all caught on surveillance video. Thomas entered the store and exchanged some brief words with the male victim. The victim ran out of the store and Thomas followed into the parking lot, the complaint said, “while calmly pulling a black semiautomatic 9mm handgun out of a fanny pack affixed across his torso.”

Police said Thomas fired the gun five times at the victim, who was grazed in the neck and hit in the right thigh. The victim was able to get away and Thomas is also seen leaving the scene.

Investigators say Thomas was identified as a suspect in the Quick Trip shooting during an investigation into another shooting Thomas was involved in.

Thomas is charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, willful injury, and assault while participating in a felony in connection with this shooting.

A bond of $500,000 cash was set in each case and a preliminary hearing for Thomas has been scheduled for August 8.