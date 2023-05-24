WATERLOO, IOWA — Authorities in eastern Iowa say the same man is responsible for two home invasion sexual assaults in two different cities earlier this year. He’s now behind bars in Black Hawk County.

Asante Walker-Garcia Adams was arrested on Friday and charge with two counts each of Sexual Assault 2nd Degree and Burglary 1st Degree. Both are Class B felonies. The arrest brings an end to more than a month of investigations across two police departments.

The investigation began on April 10th when a woman reported to Cedar Falls Police that she’d been raped in her apartment. She told authorities she did not know her attacker and that she awoke to find him holding her down and assaulting her. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the woman’s apartment complex.

On March 10th, Waterloo Police were called to an apartment on a report of a similar sexual assault. The victim told police she woke up to find an unknown man on top her, threatening to kill her son. The woman says the man took her to another room in the apartment where she was assaulted. She told police she did not recognize her attacker.

DNA evidence and information from the public led police to Walker-Garcia Adams at his residence in North Liberty. The two sexual assaults continue to be investigated. Anyone with information about the assaults or Walker-Garcia Adams is asked to call Cedar Valley Crimestoppers at 855-300-TIPS.