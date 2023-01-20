DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who was charged in the death of his girlfriend at a West Des Moines apartment last year was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison on Friday.

Nathen Cameron, 27, was originally charged with first-degree murder and domestic abuse assault with strangulation, but was found guilty of lesser charges by a Dallas County jury in Oct. 2022 in the death of Trisha Kunze, 23. Cameron was found guilty of assault causing serious injury, a class D felony, and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.

According to court records, Cameron waited for Kunze in the parking lot of the apartment complex she lived at in Feb. 2022. Once Kunze entered her apartment, Cameron followed her inside. After about 15 minutes, Cameron called 911 and claimed Kunze had jumped off the third floor apartment balcony. The injuries Kunze had sustained were inconsistent with her falling off the balcony, court records state.

A Dallas County court sentenced Cameron to five years for the charge of assault causing serious injury and one year for the charge of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury to be served concurrently. Cameron may be eligible for parole before he has served his entire sentence, court records state.

In a past statement made to WHO 13, Kunze’s family said “the justice system does not work in America. Our beautiful daughter did not get the justice she deserved.”

Cameron and his attorneys filed a notice to appeal the judgement to the Iowa Supreme Court shortly after he was sentenced Friday afternoon.