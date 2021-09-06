Man charged in beating death of Iowa toddler

HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — Police in north-central Iowa have arrested a man suspected of beating a nearly 2-year-old boy to death last year.

The Hampton Police Department reported that Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera was arrested Sunday in the 2020 death of 23-month-old boy. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death, police said.

Police were called after the child was taken to a Franklin County hospital on Aug. 1, 2020, and pronounced dead about an hour later, investigators said. An autopsy showed the boy had died of blunt force injuries.

Police said an investigation showed the boy had been in Rivera’s care when he was fatally injured.

Rivera is being held in the Franklin County Jail.