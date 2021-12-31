Man charged after being shot by Adair County deputy

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A Jefferson man has been charged after he was shot by an Adair County sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation after he tried to flee from officers, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Charles R. Bradshaw II, 57, fled when a Stuart police officer tried to stop him Wednesday night for a traffic violation, the department said in a news release.

A pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies ended in rural Adair County when Bradshaw’s abruptly stopped and the Stuart officer’s vehicle hit his vehicle.

Bradshaw’s vehicle hit a Guthrie County deputy’s vehicle and came to a stop, the department said. At the time, an Adair County Deputy heard a gunshot from Bradshaw’s vehicle, authorities said.

The deputy saw Bradshaw had a handgun and fired, hitting him in both arms, authorities said.

Bradshaw was treated at a Des Moines hospital and then taken to the Adair County jail. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, and several traffic violations.

The Adair County deputy was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.