DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly starting a fire in the downtown skywalk.

According to court documents, Michael Patrick Doyle was seen on video last Sunday setting a plastic bag on fire on the floor of the skywalk near the YMCA of Greater Des Moines. The video showed smoke and flames coming from the bag, which caused damage to the surrounding carpet.

Other individuals who were in the skywalk at the time were only a few feet away from where Doyle allegedly started the fire, putting them at risk, a criminal complaint states.

Doyle has been charged with first degree arson and is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 9.

Doyle’s arrest comes after it was announced the Skywalk Association was planning a pilot program to close off certain areas of the skywalk overnight in an effort to improve safety and sanitary conditions.

From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the skywalk from the ARAG building and eastward, which is part of the area where the fire occurred, would be closed off to the public. When events are occurring at Wells Fargo Arena or the Civic Center those hours would be extended.

Des Moines City Council Member Josh Mandelbaum said the closure would hopefully help secure the skywalk and prevent the issues that have recently occurred in the skywalk from happening again.

The pilot program is expected to begin within the next few weeks, but the start date is dependent on when new equipment, like locks and push bars for the doors, can be acquired.

Mandelbaum said he and the Skywalk Association will continue to work with shareholders, residents, and visitors to create as good of an experience as possible for all who use the skywalk.