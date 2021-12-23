Man arrested on suspicion of shooting, killing teenager during attempted robbery in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is facing federal drug charges after an incident in Des Moines last month where a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Police say 21-year-old Brent Dobberke of Des Moines was arrested Thursday. He is now charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to previously released details of the Des Moines Police Department’s investigation, authorities believe two 15-year-olds attempted to rob Dobberke near the intersection of 17th Street and Forest Avenue on Nov. 7.

They believe Dobberke shot back during the attempted robbery, and that one of the teenagers was struck by his gunfire. That teenager died days after the shooting.

The other 15-year-old at the scene was charged with first-degree robbery in the days following the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.