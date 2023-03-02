DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who shot a victim in the leg in October was found guilty of attempted murder and two other charges on Thursday.

Tyler Eagle Freemont, 31, was found guilty of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent by a jury.

On Oct. 29 officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Capitol Ave. When officers arrived to the scene they discovered one person with a gunshot wound to their right leg.

About 15 minutes later officers located Freemont not far from the crime scene. Officers also discovered a 9mm handgun and bullets near Freemont when he was taken into custody.

According to court records, Freemont and the victim were meeting for a drug deal. Freemont put a gun to the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed. Freemont then pointed the gun at the victim and shot them in the leg.

Freemont is being held in the Polk County Jail while he waits for his sentencing date.