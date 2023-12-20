MASON CITY, Iowa — A Mason City man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of another man.

Frederick Olson

Frederick Olson, 51, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail in connection with the death of Leroy White, 63.

On Monday, Mason City police were called to a home in the 1900 block of South Grover Avenue to conduct a welfare check. White was found dead inside the home from an apparent assault.

Police arrested Olsen in connection with this case.

If you have any information on White’s death, you’re asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Olson was previously charged with attempted murder in a separate case in 2013 but that was dismissed as part of a plea deal in another criminal case.