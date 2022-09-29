DES MOINES, Iowa – A man arrested after leading police on a short chase that ended in a crash Wednesday has also been linked to the robbery of a Des Moines convenience store last week, according to police.

Avontae Tucker, 19, was taken into custody following the chase Wednesday morning. It began around 10:15 a.m. when a Des Moines police officer tried to pull Tucker over because he was believed to be connected to an open shooting investigation. Tucker fled and headed north on SE 14th Street striking multiple vehicles before crashing near Maury Street. Court records show he was driving more than 90 mph in a 25 mph zone during the chase.

Tucker fled on foot after the crash but was apprehended quickly by officers. He was found in possession of a loaded handgun as well as approximately 35 oxycodone pills, and more than $1,500 in cash.

Tucker is charged with eluding, carrying weapons, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, interference with official acts, and drug-related offenses. Traffic-related tickets have also been filed against Tucker in connection with the chase.

While investigating Tucker following the chase, a criminal complaint said police served a search warrant at his residence in the 3400 block of SE 22nd Street. During the search, investigators found evidence they said linked him to a September 23rd robbery at the Git-N-Go store at 2140 E. Park Avenue.

A coat the robbery suspect was wearing and a rifle appearing similar to one the suspect used in the robbery were located in Tucker’s apartment, according to the complaint. Other items police said were taken in the robbery, like dozens of unopened packs of Swisher Sweets, were also found in the search.

The complaint said Tucker denied taking part in the robbery. He claimed a man named “Mo” whom he knows from Snapchat, and who owes him money over drug debts, committed the robbery. Tucker told investigators that’s how he ended up with some of the merchandise taken in the robbery because “Mo” gave it to him to help pay off the debt.

Tucker is charged with first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, and assault while participating in a felony in connection to the Git-N-Go robbery. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $100,000. A preliminary hearing for Tucker is scheduled for October 10th.