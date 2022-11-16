MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening two Marshalltown Learning Academy students with a gun.

On Monday November 7 the Marshalltown Police Department received information about a threat made against two juveniles ages 17 and 14 where a firearm was displayed.

According to a Marshalltown Community School District press release, the incident happened in the parking lot of the Marshalltown Learning Academy and adjacent Anson Park area. A number of people had congregated to confront the two students as they left the school, the district said.

As the two students left the school in their car they were followed to the downtown area, where one of their alleged pursuers had brandished a gun at them, the district said.

On Tuesday November 15 officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of North 5th Street. During the search, officers discovered evidence that was connected to the incident.

Jose Luis Galaviz, 19, was arrested following the search warrant and has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon – Two Counts, Carrying a Weapon on School Grounds, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Deliver, Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.