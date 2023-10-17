JOHNSTON, Iowa — A man wanted for allegedly stealing more than $23,000 from patients at a Johnston care center, and who has been on the run since 2015, has been arrested.

Tommie Shaw, 55, is charged with first-degree theft, dependant adult abuse, and three counts of forgery. Online court records say Shaw was working for Bishop Drumm Care Center as a CNA when he began stealing checks from residents in 2014 and cashing them. Investigators say he stole a total of $23,693 from multiple victims at the care center.

Tommie Shaw

The Johnston Police Department said Shaw left the area shortly after the investigation into the theft began. He was arrested in Chicago, Illinois recently where police believe he was living under a false identity.

Shaw was extradited to Iowa and was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon.