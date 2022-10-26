BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after allegedly shaking and hitting his two-month-old son on multiple occasions.

According to court records, Kyle Thomas Astleford began abusing his son when he performed CPR on him that resulted in several broken ribs when he was roughly two-weeks-old.

Astleford told officers with the Jesup Police Department that around September 20 his son was being too fussy and he gripped him too tight, resulting in his son’s ribs being fractured again, according to an affidavit. Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.

Astleford told officers that he was angry when he injured his son, affidavits said. When officers asked Astleford to rate his anger out of ten, he said his anger was at a six. He further stated that if his anger exceeded a six, his son would have been a spot on the ground, according to court records.

On October 11, Astleford and his girlfriend took their son to an urgent care clinic. Staff stated the victim was lethargic, had an occasional slow heart rate, cessation of breathing, and was turning blue. An ambulance was immediately requested, and the victim was transported to a hospital, court records state.

Further tests were conducted at the hospital where it was found that the victim suffered from multiple rib fractures at different stages of healing, skull fractures on the right side of the head, bleeding on the outside and inside of the brain, multiple fractures on his body, and retinal hemorrhages. Medical staff stated that the injuries were consistent with abuse, specifically shaking and blunt force trauma, according to court records.

Astleford is expected to appear at a preliminary hearing on November 1 and is being held on a 1 million dollar bond.