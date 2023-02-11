DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mas was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a gun at the victim’s face and stealing over $1,000 in cash.

According to court records, on Saturday Feb. 4 Larry Eugene Botts, 52, lured the victim to his car in the parking lot in front of the Merle Hay Liquor and Smoke store. When the victim approached Botts’ car, Botts allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s face and stole $1,800 in cash.

Court records state that a second person was involved in the alleged robbery and helped Botts lure the victim. The co-defendant allegedly stole the victim’s keys and car while Botts held the victim at gunpoint, according to court records.

Botts pointed himself out to investigators on surveillance footage that showed him following the victim out of the liquor store, but he denied displaying a gun during the incident, court records state.

Botts is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 21.