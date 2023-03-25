ANKENY, Iowa — A man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on multiple occasions while she was recovering from a surgery.

According to court documents, between Feb. 16 and March 5 Corey Lynn Jackson, 45, was his girlfriend’s caretaker while she recovered from a medical procedure and was unable to care for herself. During this time, Jackson allegedly assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, court records state.

Court records listed multiple contusions on the victim’s left and right arms, left cheek, stomach, right knee and head, all in various stages of healing. The victim told police that Jackson “hit, kicked, punched, slapped, poked, strangled and/or threw things” at her.

The victim also told officers she would have migraines that lasted all day after Jackson allegedly hit her in the head and that medication couldn’t relieve the pain, court records state.

Jackson has been charged with domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, neglect or abandonment of dependent person, and wanton neglect of a dependent adult. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 4.