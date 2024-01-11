DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer had to be hospitalized after officials say he was violently assaulted while making an arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Dametres Bloch, 33, is now charged with assault on persons in certain occupations – bodily injury in connection with the case.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said Senior Police Officer Steve Walters, a 26-year veteran, was investigating an incident Wednesday morning in which Bloch was the suspect. He allegedly displayed a knife and threatened to kill employees of a downtown Des Moines business.

Officer Walters located Bloch in the skywalk a little after 1:30 that afternoon and took him into custody. While Bloch was being searched, the criminal complaint said he headbutted Officer Walters causing a bloody nose, pain to the head, and a loss of hearing in one of his ears. The officer was hospitalized and Sgt. Parizek said he is now recovering.

Bloch is also charged with first-degree harassment for the alleged threats made Wednesday morning.

Police said Bloch is being held in the Polk County Jail. This is his fourth stint in jail over the last 11 months. He was previously released on January 5th.