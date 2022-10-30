DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

At around 7:15 a.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Capitol Ave. When officers arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound in the right leg, according to court records. The shooter fled from the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Approximately 15 minutes later, officers located the suspected shooter, Tyler Eagle Freemont, 31, a short distance away from the crime scene, police said.

Freemont and the victim were allegedly meeting for a drug deal, court records said. According to an affidavit, Freemont put a gun to the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed. Freemont ejected the jammed bullet, pointed the gun at the victim again, and shot the victim in the leg.

Freemont is being held in the Polk County Jail on a 500,000 dollar bond.