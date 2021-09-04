Man arrested after stabbing death at Ottumwa motel

Robert Wayne Milford Jr.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Ottumwa police say a man is in custody after a stabbing death at a motel.

Officers found 43-year-old Joshua David Barnhill, of Ottumwa, suffering from a stab wound Friday night at the Stardust Motel at 2211 Roemer Avenue. He died at a local hospital.

Police say 39-year-old Robert Wayne Milford Jr. was later arrested in Ottumwa and jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder, providing false information to a police officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say the men were staying in separate rooms at the motel when the stabbing occurred.

